Prince Harry accused of giving ‘contradictory' advice to Meghan Markle’s father

Prince Harry reportedly gave one solid piece of advice to wife Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr, which the elder says he failed to follow himself, reported Express UK.

Thomas who has launched his own YouTube channel to ‘share his truth’, launched an attack on Harry and Meghan in the first episode, calling them out for giving him ‘paradoxical’ advice about failing to avoid media attention.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father claimed that he was asked by Prince Harry to avoid talking to any reporters, an advice that he says Harry didn’t follow himself.

“It amazes me that a man that tells me, 'Don't talk to anyone,' rides on the top of a bus down Hollywood Boulevard doing an interview,” said Thomas.

He went on to further call Harry out, saying: “It amazes me they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sat there for hours and talk and expose things they shouldn't be exposing to anyone. And I think it's so disrespectful to the royals. I have great respect for all the royals.”

Meghan has notably not met her father since before her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.