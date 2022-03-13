Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumours with new snaps: Details

File Footage





Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker’s fans are convinced that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer are pregnant with their first child together.

According to Page Six, fans’ speculation started after Kourtney and Travis were spotted relaxing at Laguna Beach and the reality star did not share a picture showing her front; she did, however, post a picture of herself in a swimsuit that showed off her posterior.

In yet another picture, the 42-year-old was seen switching into a baggy sweatshirt and jeans instead of the Kardashian’s bodycon staples.

One fan went overboard with the rumour, commenting, “She is pregnant for sure! Hips are filling in… I say baby girl on the way.”

Kourtney’s clothes aren’t the only pointers for her fans; she recently has also talked about her ‘cravings’ and posted a picture of a voluptuous vegan burger with fries.

The eldest Kardashian sister last shot down pregnancy rumours in December 2021, replying to a fan commenting about a ‘belly’ with, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Kourtney is currently mom to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex Scott Disick