Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’ new PR tactic analyzed: ‘They’re everywhere’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new PR tactic has been called into question by experts.



US journalist Lee Cohen has issued this analysis in a candid interview with Express UK and he called out the couple’s new PR tactic.

He started by saying, "They even proceeded the Cambridges who made a statement."



"From where I sit I found their statement, the Sussexes, was grandstand which is consistent it seems with their approach because they always try to weigh in on whatever will get them publicity.

"Whereas with the Cambridges, it's more measured and it has more weight because the Cambridges are engaged and active royals.

"They have met with the Defence Secretary and things to report whereas, the Sussexes seem to respond to whatever is the issue of the day in order to get their names out."