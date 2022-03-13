Prince Harry’s new project threatens to ‘totally embarrass’ Queen Elizabeth

Experts call out Prince Harry’s ‘unfortunate timing’ with his memoir especially considering it holds the power to ‘completely embarrass’ Queen Elizabeth.



This candid warning has been issued by royal biographer and author, Brian Hoey.

In his interview with Express UK, he was quoted saying, "It is very unfortunate timing."



"It appears deliberate that he is bringing out this memoir at a time that could potentially be very embarrassing to the monarchy and particularly embarrassing to the Queen herself.”

"I think it's a great shame, I wish he had been advised otherwise."