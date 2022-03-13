Anushka Sharma in sun-kissed pictures looks jaw-dropping beautiful, see pics

Indian actress Anushka Sharma is flaunting her love for 'good light' and her latest pictures are proof that she can nail the perfect sun-kissed selfies look.

On Sunday, the Band Baja Baraat actress has treated her millions of fans with her stunning pictures, taken under the perfect sun light.

In the posted snaps, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen enjoying the sunlight at her house. Donning a gorgeous green sweater over a white top, the starlet can be seen making the most of the golden hour and striking different poses, on the sofa, and in her balcony.

Sharing the photos, she captioned, “Main good light ki deewani hoon.” Within no time, her post received thousands of likes and hearts from her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

Anushka will be playing the character of popular cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who became the highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history recently.