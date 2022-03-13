Queen Elizabeth’s cousin to miss Commonwealth Day Service after testing positive for COVID

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, is the latest royal family member to test positive for COVID-19 after the Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla contracted it last month.
According to Hello magazine, the Duke of Duchess of Gloucester were forced to pull out of the annual Commonwealth Day Service after the 77-year-old Duke tested positive for the coronavirus.
His positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday, in a statement that also confirmed that the Queen would also be missing the annual event owing to her still recovering from her bout of COVID-19; the monarch tested positive on February 20.
In her absence, Prince Charles will represent Her Majesty alongside his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
