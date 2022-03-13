Halyna Hutchins’ attorneys slam Alec Baldwin as ‘shameful’ blame game in court

Halyna Hutchins’ attorneys call out Alec Baldwin for ‘shameful ‘attitude’ regarding her tragic passing as well as the blame game that has commenced.

According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, Hutchins’ estate lawyer Brian Panish has come in guns blazing against the brazen cop-outs and branded it shameful.

This call-out comes just days after Alec’s lawyer Luke Nikas shifted the blame of Hutchins’ death on everyone except the actor.

Since, “This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences. That person is not Alec Baldwin.”