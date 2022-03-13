Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to 'win the war' but not in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gradually pulling their influence out of UK, claims expert.

Brand and reputation management specialist Eric Schiffer predicts that the Sussexes and their new strategy steers clear from popularity in the UK.

Mr Schiffer told Express.co.uk: "Meghan and Harry's strategy is to be seen as the royal couple to the world, not just England, and to better connect at an emotional and at a value level with young people of all races and genders around the world.

"And they are winning that war - but not at home, not in the UK.

"I think in the UK they are losing but that's not their battleground.

"They don't mind ceding the UK, they are focusing on the world.

"And in the process they are gaining soft power," he concludes.

Mr Schiffer's comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited at the NAACP Image Awards for their efforts "in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service".

The couple was given the President's Award for their efforts with Archewell and other charities.

Prince Harry said: "I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife.

"Yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

"We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to."

She said: "I couldn't be prouder that we're doing this work together.

"We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd, and for Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds.

"In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organisation Archewell, to illuminate those who are advancing racial justice and progress."