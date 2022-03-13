Queen 'frail' condition to make her skip Prince Philip memorial?

Queen could miss Prince Philip memorial service, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 95-year-old monarch has 'ruled out' the option of using the wheelchair at the ceremony, reports Mail on Sunday. However, close aides reveal frail Queen is struggling to walk her dogs, a practice, she holds dear.

Her Majesty wants to walk to her late husband's memorial on March 29 which seems rather an Achilles heel amid her COVID-19 recovery.

The conjecture comes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen would not be able to attend Commonwealth Service this week. The Palace did not provide specific reason for her absence.

Regardless, the monarch expressed that she is “regretful” over the Friday to pull out of the annual Commonwealth Service.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey.”

Noting the circumstances, royal expert Ingrid Seward, believes the Queen is picking her events amid health concerns. Queen would be “determined” to make the Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey, she notes.

Ms Seward said: “It would have been a huge wrench to miss the Commonwealth Day service but she is facing a dilemma these days where she must choose her engagements wisely.

"She will be very determined to make the Duke of Edinburgh’s Thanksgiving service later this month, which will be of incredible importance to her considering his funeral was so scaled back.

“Her Majesty, I believe, is very like her mother, who was reluctant to use a wheelchair, so in her advancing years it’s about projecting herself as much as possible for the big occasions.