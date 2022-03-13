Will Smith sparks war between producers over biopic, offered whopping $10M

Will Smith reportedly has producers coming left and right in the hopes to turn his memoir in to a biopic.



The 53-year-old actor talked about his life and struggles in a bombshell book out in 2021 and streaming services are now competing with one another to strike a deal for it.

It is speculated that the Oscar nominee will sign an “eight figure” deal for the rights to his life story.

Many outlets believe that the actor will at least be paid $10 million for the partnership.

A source told The Sun: “When he signed his book deal he did so with an accompanying biopic in mind.

“Now all the streaming services are clamouring to pick up the rights. The bidding war means he can command a huge amount of money so he’s weighing up his options to work out which one will handle his life story with the most care.

“The book was really successful because it told his inspirational, but at times really challenging, story.

“Given it will be so personal, it’s a sensitive thing for Will. He wants to make sure it’s done the right way and isn’t something that gets rushed out, regardless of the money.”

In his book, Will talks about his childhood traumas and stumbles in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.