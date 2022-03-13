Kourtney Kardashian storyline on Hulu show won't just be about engagement

Kourtney Kardashian reveals new show on Hulu, The Kardashians, is not only about her engagement.

Speaking to Variety, the 44-year-old revealed that her main storyline is more than just the big Travis Barker proposal.

"I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," Kardashian said. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

She added how Barker was understanding and showed no reservations on featuring in the show "as long as we're happy with it."

"He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it's not his thing, but I think he's happy to, and we have had so much fun while we've been filming certain things that we're doing, so I'll just invite the producers to come along," Kardashian added.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the mother-of-three in October 2021. A source close to the couple at that time shared that Kardashian is thrilled about the new phase in her life.

"She's over the moon," a source told PEOPLE in December of the romance. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."