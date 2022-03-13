Dino Morea dishes on why he was turned down for work in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Dino Morea recently opened up about the mindset of filmmakers in the entertainment industry, reported Hindustan Times.

The Raaz actor is happy with his latest web outing, The Empire, and he is glad that filmmakers are now recognizing his talent as an actor.

Amid all, the Aksar actor spilled on why he has been underutilized by the makers despite being a part of the film business for more than decades now.

Morea explained, “It takes guts from a filmmaker to see me differently. Directors don’t see me differently. I just get the feedback that you are good-looking. I find it very bizarre, what’s my look got to do with casting me in a certain character. Just cast me. I can change my look. People just never saw me beyond my looks. Being good-looking sometimes works against you in Bollywood.”

The 46-year-old is happy that after his latest web series there has been a change in the perception of him as an actor.

“With this show, I proved that I can do stuff, so watch m. No people are taking note and thanks to the people who are taking risks with casting. At this point I don’t think I need to prove to anyone that I can act." he continued.

He went on to say, "there are many people who have called from the fraternity and said how good I was. I got good feedback. The directors are seeing me in a different light, not just the good-looking, guy next door, who can only pull off certain kinds of roles,” added Morea, who has two Telugu films in his kitty."