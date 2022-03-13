Prince Harry gave Queen ’15-minute notice’ before pulling out of Prince Philip’s memorial

File Footage





Prince Harry reportedly informed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth of his decision to not attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service just 15 minutes before publicly announcing it, reported The Sun.

Harry’s announcement came on Friday, in which he confirmed that he will not be attending the March 29 memorial service for the Duke of Edinburg, who passed away last year on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke of Sussex cited safety concerns as his reason to pull out of attending the event, however, assured that that he “hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

Angela Levin, Harry’s biographer, shared how Harry's decision was damaging to the Firm. “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen,” she said.

She went on: “He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event, he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends, he gets security.”