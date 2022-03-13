Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to welcome Sarah Ferguson in California?

The royal fans have warmly welcomed Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in the US and urged her to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California.



Sarah, who is currently in US, turned to Instagram and shared the details of her trip days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit.

The royal fans flooded the comment section praising Sarah for delivering donations to the WeeCycle.

One fan said, “You’re welcome anywhere Sarah! Welcome back to the US!.”

Another fan commented, “You could visit Harry and Meghan while you are here” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, Sarah posted the photos with caption “I’m bringing @storytimewithfergieandfriends on the road today, and am so excited to read with my newest friends at Schmitt Elementary in Denver, Colorado, with @juniorleaguedenver #TheJourney2022.”



