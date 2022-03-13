Hailey Bieber gushes over 'amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!'

Hailey Bieber offers fans an update on her recent health care via a social media update.

The fashion icon shared an update about her major health scare over on Instagram Stories.

It provided fans with an in-depth look into her struggle and reads, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."



"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

The post also went on to say, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love. -Hailey".

Check it out below:



