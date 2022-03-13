Tom Holland's film 'Uncharted' banned in Vietnam

Tom Holland starrer film "Uncharted" has been banned by Vietnam , according to Reuters.

The news agency reported that the film has been banned from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea.

"Uncharted," an action and adventure film based on a video game series about treasure hunting, stars Tom Holland and was due to hit cinemas nationwide on March 18.

"The film was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line," state-run Vietnam News Agency reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.

Vietnam pulled DreamWorks' animated film "Abominable" from cinemas in 2019 and ordered Netflix in 2021 to remove some episodes of the "Pine Gap" series over the same issue.

The Southeast Asian country this week protested twice over military exercises by China and Taiwan in what it describes as its exclusive economic zone, and demanded they respect Vietnam's sovereignty and legitimate rights at sea...Reuters