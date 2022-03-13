Prince Harry is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons, said official Twitter account of Invictus Games on Saturday.

"We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in The Hague. As we all prepare for The Games. Our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family."

Invictus Games Ukrainian team on Thursday said If it hadn't been for Russian invasion, they would be training for the upcoming games right now.

Britain's Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games, had to cancel the event entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, and postponed them again in 2021.

The Invictus Games will now officially return in 2022 from April 16 to 22, and will take place in The Hague, Netherlands.