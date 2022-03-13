'Royal chef' unwilling to welcome Meghan Markle like Queen Elizabeth at his restaurant

British tabloids and some newspapers have been religiously publishing articles about Meghan Markle ever since she married Prince Harry.

She fell out of favor with the press after she was held responsible for Harry's decision to step down from his royal duties and move to the US.

Daily Mail on Friday published an interview with Renowned chef Richard Corrigan who was asked about his reaction if the Duchess of Sussex ever plans to eat at his restaurant.

Talking to the newspaper, he said Queen Elizabeth had the red carpet rolled out at his restaurant but he wouldn't do the same for Meghan Markle.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, he was asked whether he would cook for the Duchess of Sussex.

"I cooked for the Queen free of charge, of course. And I'll cook for anyone, but let just say, some people will have to pay," he was quoted as saying.

"I'd let her (Meghan Markle) in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled. Would Meghan? I don't think so."

Meghan Markle moved to US with her husband Prince Harry and children after stepping down from their royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex hardly gets favorable coverage in the British media since her departure from the United Kingdom.