Prince Harry accused of ignoring ailing mentor and 'second father' by cancelling UK tour

Prince Harry is once again under fire after the Duke of Sussex said he won't be returning to the UK to attend the Prince Philip's memorial service.

According to his spokesperson, the Duke hopes to visit the Queen as soon as possible.

Commenting on his decision, royal expert Richard Eden said, "One other sad outcome of Prince Harry's refusal to visit his homeland is that he hasn't seen his mentor and 'second father' Mark Dyer, who's spent more than six weeks in hospital fighting cancer."

He said the former army officer Dyer underwent 14 hours of surgery last week.

No reason for the Harry's decision was given by the couple's spokesperson.

Harry is currently involved in a legal battle with UK's Home Department to seek review of its decision to allow him to pay for his security during his visits to the United Kingdom.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in California after stepping down from their royal duties.