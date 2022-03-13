Royal expert lifts the lid on Queen’s dialling habits

The Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption" phone to speak with two of her most frequent callers, a royal commentator has claimed.



The 95-year-old monarch receives a frequent number of calls. Though when someone rings the royal residence, it's not the Queen who picks up the phone, it is a member of staff.



The Queen is said to have been equipped with a phone protected by a “highly encrypted anti-hacking mechanism” set up by MI6.



Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti was reported to have said that 'the Queen uses the phone to keep in touch with the Royal Family but there are only two people who have instant access to the monarch.'

In a chat with US presenter Christina Garibaldi, Mr Sacerdoti lifted the lid on the Queen’s dialling habits and revealed there are two people that she answers to - and neither are her sons.

Royally US presenter Christina Garibaldi asked: “We also have information about who Queen speaks to the most. Right?



“I think it’s her daughter, Princess Anne, right?”

In response, Jonathan Sacerdoti said the Queen uses a mobile featuring the anti-hacker encryption, and that she only answers when her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren call.