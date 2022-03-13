Prince Harry will 'regret' his shocking move

Prince Harry - who has confirmed that he won't return to the UK for his late grandfather Phillip's memorial service - will 'regret' his move, according to a royal expert.
Dan Wootton tweeted: “Prince Harry’s silly feud with the Government over security means he won’t return to the UK for his late grandfather’s Service of Thanksgiving later this month."
“But he managed a jaunt to Texas for a rodeo this week. A disgraceful decision that he will end up regretting,” Wootton slammed Harry's shocking move.
Another royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams thinks, "it's a great pity, it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed."
Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: "It's increasingly unlikely."
