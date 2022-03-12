Kriti Sanon gets candid as she names her favorite Akshay Kumar's movie

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon got candid as she revealed her favourite movie of Akshay Kumar in her recent interview with Mid-Day.



Kriti and Akshay are gearing up for their next film release Bachchhan Paandey. Amid all, the Mimi actor revealed the name of films featuring Akshay that she likes and loves.

In a recent chat, the 31-year-old actor was asked to reveal her favourite films of her co-star, to this, she shared that she likes many including Namastey London, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal.

However, the one film she revealed she loves is Aflatoon. On hearing the name of his 1997 film, Akshay seemed not impressed and gave a 'hard' look to Kriti. When the actress inquired why he was staring at her like that, Akshay replied with a single word: 'Flop.

Kriti further said that she loved it and asked him if he enjoyed Aflatoon. Akshay went on to say that the songs were good. To which Kriti reiterated that she 'loved' the film.

To recall, Akshay's film Aflatoon also had Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher with him in it and he played a double role in it.

Meanwhile, promotions for Bachchhan Paandey are in full swing. However, in the film, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist. It revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on March 18 this year.