Alec Baldwin ‘didn’t know’ he fired live rounds until after Halyna Hutchins died

Alec Baldwin was reportedly ‘shocked’ by the fact that he fired live rounds and one of them ended up killing Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin’s attorney, in a filing to the court that displays his utter shock, has brought this news forward.
According to a report by Insider, the filing goes on to say that it was ‘outside the realm’ of possibility for Baldwin, that something had even happened to Hutchins.
According to his lawyer’s filing, “In his mind, it was outside the realm of all possibility that a live bullet could have been present on the ranch property or on the prop truck, let alone in the gun itself."
