Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans bashed for ‘making up’ claims against The Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for making accusations against the Royal Family despite seeing Prince Charles extend a ‘generous’ olive branch.
This claim’s been made by Jeremy Vine, during his interview with Palace Confidential’s host Jo Elvin.
The conversation began after Mr Elvin posed, "There was a small suggestion of an olive branch with the photograph of Charles and Meghan."
Mr Vine was quick to point out how "The photo would be there normally. This whole idea that the senior royals never liked Meghan is all made up, it's just a fantasy.”
"All these frenzied people who are desperate to find some sort of offence have decided it is the case. It was never the case.”
"Prince Charles was so happy to have Meghan join the Royal Family and he offered to take her down the aisle."
"They were really fond of her and they really wanted it to work. It's just a shame that so many of their cheerleaders are so determined to find offence every time."
