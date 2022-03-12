Prince Charles has ‘top notch plans to kick out’ hangers from Firm: report

Royal experts break down Prince Charles’ plans for all the ‘hangers’ that are left in the royal family



Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti has made this claim during his interview with The Mirror.

There he was quoted saying, "I think when Charles takes to the throne we will see the emphasis put on those who command absolute respect.”

"The demands of responsibility and certain behaviours that are needed will be at the forefront - simply, you must be totally reliable.”

He added: "It is well known that Charles wants to stamp his mark and in modern times, don't be surprised to see changes made.”

He also added, "The core will be there, and Prince George will join in time - I think that is clear.”

"But it’s always been speculated that Charles when he eventually takes over, will want to slim down the working royals at the heart of the family.”

"It will be about commanding respect. I think he is looking forward to being King."