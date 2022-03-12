Khloé Kardashian showers love on Kim’s first Insta pics with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘officially’ together now. The supermodel confirmed her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star on Friday.

Taking the internet by storm, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a string of pictures with her beau for the first time.

While fans, across the globe, are praising the duo’s pictures, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian has also showed her support to her sister’s new romantic journey with the King of Staten Island star.

Reacting to the SKIMS founder’s Instagram pictures, the Good American designer commented “I love this.” Her comment garnered over 27,002 likes.

The supermodel captioned her post, “Whose car are we gonna take”

Moreover, Kim has also promised fans that they will find out more about her blossoming relationship with Davidson in the family’s upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians. The show will premiere on April 14.