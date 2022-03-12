Prince Andrew to ‘cash in’ Queen Elizabeth chip at ‘bank of mum’ ‘for the rest of his life’

Experts warn Prince Andrew is looking to ‘bankroll’ on Queen Elizabeth’s name for the rest of his life’.



This allegation has been issued by a Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English.

She made the claim in her interview with Mailplus host, Jo Elvin on Palace Confidential.



There she claimed, "It's important to stress that Prince Andrew is not living on the bread line but he does have a very expensive lifestyle.”

"He may not be working now but he does still live in a very grand house, Royal Lodge at Windsor. The upkeep of that and grounds must be massive.”

"Of course, the big issue for him is he and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York have always lived and aspired to a lifestyle they couldn't really afford which is one of the reasons why they found themselves being bankrolled by some pretty nefarious characters over the years in the first place.”

"Quite what he's going to do for money going forwards, I don't know,” she went on to add.

"He will have private investments and money that's bequeathed to him like other members of the Royal Family.”

But "I suspect he will probably have to go to the bank of mum in the future as well."