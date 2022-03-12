Kareena Kapoor pens birthday wish for Karisma’s son, posts Kiaan’s pic with Taimur

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her son Kiaan Kapoor’s birthday today.

On his 12th birthday, aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a heartfelt wish with a throwback picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Good Newwz actress wrote a beautiful birthday note for her nephew and shared an adorable picture of him with her son Taimur Ali Khan.

In the caption, the Ki & Ka actress wrote, “May we always eat pizza in bed nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy.”

In the picture, birthday boy Kiaan can be seen enjoying a pizza with Taimur while sitting on their bed. Kiaan’s mom, Karisma reacted to her post and commented, "May we always join them in eating that Pizza @kareenakapoorkhan."

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress, 47, also wished her son and posted a beautiful photo, in which she can be seen giving him a tight hug. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to my boy #mamasjaan #birthdaywishes #youhavemyheart”

On Friday, March 11, Karisma’s daughter Samaira also celebrated her 17th birthday. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham star shared a throwback photo of ‘Lolo ki beti’ and wrote, “Mamma ‘s baby girl fabulous elder sister to our boys Kind,gentle and beautifulAll of 17 Happy birthday to our Samaira love you so much @therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti Sam is 17.”