WarnerMedia, Discovery pull services from Russia in new boycott stance

WarnerMedia and Discovery have reportedly decided to suspend all their ongoing services within Russia following the Hollywood boycott.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery was the first to announce its decision via a statement just this Wednesday.

It read, “Discovery has decided to suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia.”

Nearly 15 of its channels within the country were pulled as part of the joint venture.

Later on, WarnerMedia announced a similar decision in a memo to staff members. In it the CEO, Jason Kilar revealed that he’ll be “pausing all new business in Russia.”

Including but not limited to “ceasing broadcast of our channels, halting all new content licensing with Russian entities, and pausing our planned theatrical and games releases.”

With this decision, Russia can expert no more WarnerMedia TV channels within the country, including no film streams.

The memo concluded by adding that “we are following this situation closely and future business decisions will be made with that context in mind.”