Here’s why Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Day service

The Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that Queen Elizabeth II would not attend next week’s Commonwealth Day service.



The 95-year-old monarch had been scheduled to attend the annual event at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday afternoon, joined by some 1,500 guests.

However, the palace gave no reason for Queen’s pull-out of Monday´s event, saying: "The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead."

Now, the Sun, citing close sources to the British monarch, has reported that ‘concerns were raised that she may find it too taxing to spend an hour standing at the service’.

The report further says, “Worries were also raised about her comfort on the 30-mile trip from Windsor to Central London.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Queen Elizabeth is said to ‘regret’ missing the annual event.