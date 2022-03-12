Caitlyn Jenner confirms not being part of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu

Caitlyn Jenner finally spoke up about not being part of Hulu’s upcoming reality show, The Kardashians.

On Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist, 72, shared her support for The Kardashians, saying that she is “happy” for her family to be able to continue their reality TV legacy.

The upcoming reality TV show will bring the Kardashian-Jenner clan together including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie along with their mother Kris Jenner.

Taking to Twitter, Jenner shared Variety’s new cover story that reported her ex-wife Kris and her daughters have reportedly signed a big deal with the streaming service and wrote, “I was there when this started from day one.”

She continued, “I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” she said of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Caitlyn appeared on the family’s long-running reality TV show from 2007 to 2021.

“To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family,” she said.

Caitlyn only appeared on KUWTK was invited back for the show’s final season in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hulu unveiled the first official trailer for The Kardashians last month. The show will premiere on April 14.