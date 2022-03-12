Riteish Deshmukh’s recent rib-tickling video gives you major weekend vibes: Watch

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is known for his entertaining videos on social media. He and his wife Genelia D’Souza always put up posts that leave their admirers in splits.

Recently, the Dhamaal actor has turned to Instagram and posted a reel video where he expressed his joy of being home alone.

The video features his excitement over the fact that his wife is currently not with him; since she has gone to her parent's place for a stayover.

Through this video, the 43-year-old has also joined the #Badaam reel bandwagon. However, the comical twist to the trend has had the internet in stitches.

Check it out below:

Fans have shared laughing and heart emojis, some of them even commented funny replies.



One of them wrote, “Ye baat Genelia ke saamne keh ke dikhaao.” (Say this in front of Genelia)

Deshmukh and Jaane Tu Jaane Na actor are counted as the most adorable couple of B Town. Being together for more than a decade, they always love to tease each other and their followers enjoy the camaraderie they both share as a couple.

As far as work is concerned, Deshmukh will next be seen in a cameo in Bachchhan Paandey.



