Megan Thee Stallion blasts ‘crazy double standard’ in hip-hop music

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against the ‘crazy double standard’ in hip-hop industry as she recently highlighted the fact that female rappers face extra scrutiny for the same content as male artists.

During her conversation on Dua At Your Service podcast, the 27-year-old rapper, real name Megan Pete, blasted the difference in opinion on men rapping versus and that of women’s.

She expressed that ‘nobody would have problem’ with whatever a boy raps about in his track, however, there’d be an ‘uproar’ when she included the similar words in her songs.

“I think you need to take a step back and re-evaluate what you’re into,” she called out people who get offended by female rapper’s songs.

The Savage song-maker also pointed out the fact that female artists’ wardrobe and their stage performances are also highly scrutinised.

“I definitely is a crazy double standard. But I feel like we are girls, right, and sometimes I just have to take it as everybody knows that we are superior,” she said.

“So they expect us to arrive as the superior beings that we are. I feel like we get critiqued so heavy because everybody just knows that women are the (expletive),” she added. “So they are looking for us to be the (expletive) all the time.”