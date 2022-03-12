Alec Baldwin wanted to resume 'Rust' shooting after Halyna Hutchins death

Alec Baldwin wanted continue filming Rust after Halyna Hutchins death.

In new court documents that have been filed by Baldwin's lawyers, it is claimed that the 63-year-old wanted to honour the late cinematographer by resuming the shooting.

Ever since the fatal incident on October 2021, Baldwin has maintained that he did not actually pull the trigger of the gun.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he told ABC News in December.

In the documents obtained by TMZ this week, the latest court fling states how Baldwin cannot be held financially accountable for the horrific incident.

“She directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her,” it said.

“She was looking carefully at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back again, as she gave these instructions. In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds.”

Baldwin then asked Hutchins if she wanted him to pull back the hammer, as the script instructed, and she said yes, the filing said.

“Baldwin then pulled back the hammer, but not far enough to actually cock the gun,” it said. “When Baldwin let go of the hammer, the gun went off.”