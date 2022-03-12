Piers Morgan repulses Alec Baldwin 'disgusting' statement on 'Rust' shooting

Piers Morgan is flabbergasted by Alec Baldwin's new statement on Rust shooting.

The former Good Morning Britain host turned to his Twitter to share his disgust after Baldwin claimed he was 'untouchable' in Halyna Hutchins death.

Baldwin, who accidentally shot the cinematographer on the sets of Rust in New Mexico, alleges that he cannot be financially challenged over the incident.

"Disgusting," Piers simply wrote as he shared the article by TMZ.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, the latest court fling states how Hutchins herself told Baldwin where to point the gun.

“She directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her,” it said.

“She was looking carefully at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back again, as she gave these instructions. In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds.”

Baldwin then asked Hutchins if she wanted him to pull back the hammer, as the script instructed, and she said yes, the filing said.

“Baldwin then pulled back the hammer, but not far enough to actually cock the gun,” it said. “When Baldwin let go of the hammer, the gun went off.”