‘Bachchan Pandey’ song ‘HeerRaanjhana’ sets the internet on fire with sizzling chemistry b/w Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has set the internet on fire after she dropped a heart-touching track from her forthcoming, highly-anticipated film Bachchan Pandey.

Song titled, HeerRaanjhana shows Akshay Kumar's character romancing Jacqueline’s character Myra. The two are seen enjoying in a fare and the track follows their blossoming romance in the movie.

Sharing the song on social media, the Kick actress penned a caption,



“Sophie bani Bachchhan Paandey ki Khushi aur Zindagi, The Bhaukaal Jodi is here to make you fall in love with them. HeerRaanjhana song out now! Holi pe Goli.”

The melodious ballad is sung by Arijit Singh Shreya, Ghoshal and Amaal Mallik and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

The film is set to release on March 18.