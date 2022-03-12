Christina Ricci brands Kanye West ‘abuser’ for ‘post separation abuse’ over Kim Kardashian

Christina Ricci brands Kanye West an abuser after his post-separation abuse’ tactics start overflowing on social media.

The call-out has been issued on Instagram Stories and contains a screenshot from an article about the trio’s troubles.

On top of it, Ricci added a caption that called out Kanye’s antics and it reads, “It’s called Post Separation Abuse.”

“And its happening to one of the most famous, wealthiest, powerful women in the world….”

“Harassment, threats, public humiliation, it's all there,” she also went on to say.

Check it out below:

For those unversed with the issue, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West has been posting videos and issuing innuendos targeting Pete Davidson.

From claymation videos of burning the comedian alive to threats and photoshopped movie posters with replaced faces.