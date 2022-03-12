Khloe Kardashian rejects people to 'pointing fingers at women' when men cheat

Khloe Kardashian wants men to be held accountable for infidelity.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, Khloe, who is recovering through infidelity from Tristan Thompsn, says that it is unfair to blame women if men cheat.

"Everyone has their problems, so you don't have to point the finger at anyone, but to make it the woman's responsibility, it's really sad," said Khloe, 37. "And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all."

"It's sad and it puts so much on the women's shoulders emotionally," she continued. "It's a big burden to carry, and I don't think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it's almost like another notch on their belt because they're kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It's always been the boys' club," Khloe added.

Speaking about Thompson, with whom she also shared three-year-old daughter True, Khloe shares how she has to own up to the NBA player's mistakes since she signed up for it.

"We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did," she said. "But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it. Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren't sharing things and it's not as real. So yes, we do address it."