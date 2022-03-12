Will Smith on his suicidal thoughts: ‘My suffering helped me become who I am’

Will Smith has made shocking revelations about his childhood mental struggles in a recent interview.

The King Richard star shared how his mother was subjected to marital abuse by his father during a conversation with Gayle King on CBS News.

Recalling the time he saw his father beat his mother, the 53-year-old actor said, "I didn’t do anything."

When the host asked The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air what possibly could a nine-year-old do, Will responded: "You know, the child's mind doesn’t work like that. I expected to be a superhero."

Will recollected having suicidal thoughts when his parents separated, blaming himself for the split.

“The only time in my life that I considered suicide," the actor added. “And, you know, it … it just was, it was my fault. You know, I don’t know how kids do that, in their mind, but you know, it was somehow my fault."

Will revealed he forgave his father on his death bed which eventually made it easier for him to forgive himself.

"I thank God for my suffering, you know? My suffering helped me to become who I am,” the father of 3 continued. "My suffering helped me to build the life and the family and helped me to find the truth that I base my life on today."

He concluded, “I think that having to solve the problems of our lives is how God teaches. I think that life is the curriculum and your experiences, whatever you are experiencing, are perfectly designed for you to learn the lessons you need to learn.”