Kim Kardashian makes it IG official with Pete Davidson, fans speculate Kanye's reaction

Just over a week after becoming legally single, reality TV Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram-official, on Friday.

The SKIMS founder, 41, made public announcement about her relationship status with the Saturday Night Live comedian after she shared a series of pictures with her 291m followers on Instagram. She captioned it, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

Soon after Kim’s big move, netizens took to social media to speculate her ex, Kanye West’s reaction. Many turned to Twitter and joked that the rapper might be having a meltdown. One user wrote, “Someone please check on Kanye.” Another commented, “Kanye's forehead vein is popping rn i just know it.”



