Duchess Sarah delivers donations to US NGO after Prince Andrew settles sexual assault case

Duchess Sarah had no intention of shrinking away from limelight after Andrew was cast out of the Royal Family.
The Duchess, who is on a visit to the United States, delivered donations to WeeCycle, an organization striving to improve the health and wellbeing of at-risk Colorado infants and toddlers.
"WeeCycle’s mission is to recycle essential baby gear and match it to Colorado families in need — an initiative I am proud to support with," the Duchess said.
The Duchess, who has been supporting former husband Prince Andrew ,will give a keynote speech at an event in Denver Colorado.
"The Duchess will speak about the resiliency and strength of women in philanthropy, a topic near and dear to our hearts," said organizers of the event in a statement.
Her activities came just days after Prince Andrew settled sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre.
