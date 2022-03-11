Queen Elizabeth’s royal household offers to pay people to travel with them

You might be the perfect fit to work for Queen Elizabeth at the British royal household

If you’re a royal enthusiast who likes to travel quite a bit, and have the skill set required to man an aircraft, you might just be the perfect fit for a job vacancy at the British royal household!

Just weeks after it was reported that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is fearful of the possibility of her heirs getting involved in a helicopter crash, the royal household has sent out a message for ‘experienced’ helicopter pilots.

According to Hello magazine, the royal household put up an advertisement for helicopter pilots who have ‘extensive’ experience and would like to join a small team of pilots and ground staff who are responsible for flying royals for official engagements.

The role, that of being a part of the Queen’s Helicopter Flight, is reportedly based at RAF Odiham and will involve working for 37.5 hours per week for 5 days.

The job description also includes planning and executing safe flights, as well as providing support to the Director of Flight Operations with management tasks.

“Flexibility is essential as you will be required to undertake travel across the UK and overnight as necessary,” the description further reads, given that it is an especially busy year for the royal family with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.