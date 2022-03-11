Queen Elizabeth making ‘big sacrifice’ for Platinum Jubilee, says royal expert

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year

Queen Elizabeth is in her Platinum Jubilee year of her reign, but according to one royal expert, the 95-year-old monarch isn’t all that thrilled with the prospect of widespread festivities for the occasion.

And while the Queen reportedly doesn’t enjoy the celebrations, she is ready to make a personal sacrifice for her people by indulging in the celebrations.

A source close to the royal household recently claimed that Queen Elizabeth isn’t particularly the biggest fan of being the centre of attention, but as a dedicated monarch, is ready to take part in the national holiday weekend approaching in June.

Talking to People magazine, the insider said, “She's not someone who directly enjoys the limelight, but she recognises these anniversaries are moments for people and communities to come together.”

The source also added that for the Queen, the anniversary will also mark a “big thank-you moment”.