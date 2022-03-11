‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel is in works, confirms Henry Golding

After much anticipation, popular British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding has finally confirmed that the sequel of the 2018 hit drama Crazy Rich Asians is in the works.

In an interview with E! News, Golding, who played the lead role Nick Young in 2018 drama, said that a Warner Bros. sequel is still in the works.

“I always bug (director Jon M. Chu) about it, and he tells him the same thing every time: They’re trying to figure out the writing. I know they’re working on it, but hopefully sooner than later,” said the Last Christmas actor.

With the pandemic restrictions lifting worldwide, the actor “can’t wait to get back to Singapore” where the first installment was filmed.

Chu will return for the sequel, joined by screenwriter Peter Chiarelli. However, the co-writer Adele Lim exited the sequel in 2019 over pay disputes.

Crazy Rich Asians, which became the first Hollywood movie with a prominent Asian cast, grossed nearly USD 240 million at the global box office.