Prince Harry in ‘last ditch move’ with rare olive branch to Prince William: ‘Useless’

Prince Harry’s decision to extend an olive branch to Prince William in a shocking turn of events has been talked off by experts.
The Telegraph’s royal expert Camilla Tominey made this revelation right alongside a warning that added that the relationship itself has still not recovered, however.
While Prince Charles makes sure to be in regular contact with his sons, the siblings are not.
"As one source put it: 'As the Queen has always said, they remain much-loved members of the family but it’s not been easy.”
“It’s hard enough for any family to get along but when such intimate details are made public on prime time TV? It’s difficult to put that genie back in the bottle.'"
