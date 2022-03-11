Prince William’s relationship with Harry in ‘constant strain’: ‘Lots of regret’

Experts recently weighed on the strain Prince William is dealing with in regards to his relationship with Prince Harry.



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe.

According to The Sun, he was quoted saying, "It's very clear to those that know William that the rift with his brother is not something that he can just forget about.”



"It's very much, as you can imagine, a constant strain. It is for Harry as well, they're both as stubborn as mules."

He added: "Everything else seems to be going right for William at this time, he's riding the crest of a wave in most aspects of his life, but sadly he has the absence of Prince Harry, his brother in his life."