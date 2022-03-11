Prince Charles ‘looking more fulfilled’ since seeing ‘bulletproof’ Camilla ‘by his side’

Prince Charles’ ‘more fulfilled’ demeanour with ‘bulletproof’ Camilla by his side hailed by experts.



Royal expert, Anna Pasternak made claims regarding Camilla’s bulletproof nature during an interview with The Telegraph.

There she claimed, “It was Charles who decided that he could not live without Camilla, not the other way around.”

“It’s difficult to refuse a tenacious Prince of Wales who declares you ‘non-negotiable’ – as Wallis Simpson discovered.”

“We can now see that Charles will be a better, more fulfilled king with Camilla by his side.” Plus with her “Heroically supportive” nature towards “Prince Charles, Camilla has never sought the limelight.”

This has become the “Key to her appeal is that she doesn’t take herself too seriously, yet manages to walk the tightrope of deference that Royal duties demand.”

“Her glorious sense of humour is a mainstay of her character. Sometimes on official visits she’s literally clutching herself as she tries to stem hopeless giggles. Her guileless mirth is contagious.”

“One gets the sense that she and Charles are going to howl with laughter together in the car home after.”