Prince William, Kate Middleton excuse out of attending BAFTA Awards

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be attending the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be attending the 2022 BAFTA Awards, scheduled to be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

According to The Mirror, the Duke of Cambridge’s highly anticipated attendance at the event, in part due to the nomination of the film Spencer based on his mother Diana, was cancelled ahead of the show due to ‘diary constraints’.

A source told The Mirror: "Prince William is always a huge draw, not least as it's the first year back in person after the pandemic.

"But BAFTA were told that diary constraints precluded him from attending in person this year. It's such a shame and everyone is very disappointed."

A pre-recorded message from the William will be played on the night instead.

Prince William's BAFTA nub could be due to a clash with the BBC according to royal expert Russell Myers.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Russell suggested the royal's choice was because he'd "had a row with the broadcaster following the Martin Bashir scandal."

The Duke of Cambridge has left organisers 'very disappointed' following the announcement.