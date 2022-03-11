Prince Charles sends message to people of Australia after widespread flooding

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have expressed their distress, as well as immense concern and sympathy, following the tragic deaths and devastation caused by widespread flooding in Queensland and New South Wales in Australia.



The Clarence House shared the message of the Prince of Wales.

The future king says in his message, “It is with the greatest sadness that once again my wife and I express our distress, as well as immense concern and sympathy, following the tragic deaths and devastation caused by widespread flooding in Queensland and New South Wales.

“Having visited many of the affected areas over the years, I am deeply shocked by the extent of this flooding across rural areas, as well as in major cities such as Brisbane and Sydney.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with those families and friends who have lost loved ones, and with the many thousands of people in Queensland and New South Wales whose livelihoods and businesses have received yet another blow after the privations caused by the Covid pandemic.

“My great admiration for the resilience, courage and compassion of the Australian people in moments like these knows no bounds,” the prince concluded.



