Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley ‘tore’ her shoulder due to corsets: ‘Unimaginable pain’

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley breaks down the pain she underwent inside her corsets during filming on the sets of Bridgeton.

The actor got candid about it all during her interview with Glamour UK.

There she was quoted saying, "That was… interesting" but "I had a lot of pain with the corset. I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"

On day one she was also visited by a major sickness, and it happened because she was unaware of the fact that she ‘couldn’t’ eat full meals while filming for the series.

Recounting the entire ordeal she also added, "On my first day, I was like, 'OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised'."

"So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that's when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset."

Later "I realised when you wear the corset, you just don't eat," the actor later admitted. Especially since "It changes your body.”

“I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is."